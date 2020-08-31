Fire crews returned twice to midtown Billings house fire to extinguish hot spots

Fire crews twice returned Sunday night to the house on the 400 block of Lewis Avenue that caught fire on Sunday afternoon.
The house held a "very large fuel load consisting of personal possessions," Jason Lyons, a battalion chief with the Billings Fire Department, said Monday afternoon.
As a result of the large quantity of possessions, hot spots continued to erupt after crews left the house on Sunday evening. Firefighters returned twice overnight to extinguish the flare-ups and a crew was stationed at the house until 10 a.m. Monday morning to monitor and ensure the fire was out.
Homes with the amount of property stored inside like the one on Lewis Avenue can be a serious safety concern for firefighters, Lyons said. In this case, no firefighters were injured and the homeowner was able to get out of the house safely.
The amount of flammable material in the home slowed firefighters trying to get inside to put out hot spots, Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said Sunday. The fire was initially reported around 4 p.m., and the smoke plume was visible from on top of the Rims to the north and all the way to Riverfront Park to the south.
A neighbor described the frantic scramble as the homeowner tried to get things out of his home as fast as he could, the targets ranging from pets to valuable objects like art and other materials tied to his screen-printing business.
He quickly let his golden retriever out, and then proceeded to his girlfriend's cat, which he described as a big, white fluffy cat that's difficult to deal with on a normal day.
The home and its contents are insured, and Fender estimated damage to be around $200,000. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
