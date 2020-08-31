Fire crews returned twice to midtown Billings house fire to extinguish hot spots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fire crews twice returned Sunday night to the house on the 400 block of Lewis Avenue that caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

The house held a "very large fuel load consisting of personal possessions," Jason Lyons, a battalion chief with the Billings Fire Department, said Monday afternoon.

As a result of the large quantity of possessions, hot spots continued to erupt after crews left the house on Sunday evening. Firefighters returned twice overnight to extinguish the flare-ups and a crew was stationed at the house until 10 a.m. Monday morning to monitor and ensure the fire was out.

Homes with the amount of property stored inside like the one on Lewis Avenue can be a serious safety concern for firefighters, Lyons said. In this case, no firefighters were injured and the homeowner was able to get out of the house safely.