No one was hurt when a fire damaged a residence on Billings' West End on Monday night.
Firefighters found smoke filling a basement room in a duplex-style building on Stillwater Drive, just east of the Billings Fire Department Station Five on 24th Street West. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, according to Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson.
You have free articles remaining.
Smoke was visible through the building's front door as firefighters entered with flashlights and masks; a pair of hoses ran inside the home, while water leaked from another hose connecting a fire hydrant and fire truck.
Johnson said that it was too early to determine the extent of damage to the residence or how the fire was started.