No one was injured in a fire that damaged a mobile home at 37 Washington Street on Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Billings Fire Department, the fire started shortly before midnight and was caused by "failure of an electrical outlet."

According to the release, there was heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the home. The damage was estimated at $20,000.

