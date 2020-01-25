A fire that burned down a camper located in a trailer park north of Billings on Saturday afternoon also ignited a field nearby.
The 32-foot camper located in a trailer park on Michael Lane off Highway 87 North was on fire when crews arrived at the scene around 12:10 p.m. Saturday. A nearby field was also on fire after 24 mph winds carried embers about an acre southeast from the camper, according to Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief John Hutzenbiler.
The field and the trailer park are private property, he said.
The fires were quickly extinguished and no one was injured, Hutzenbiler said. A firefighter at the scene said that the flames ignited near the front of the camper. No other structures were damaged.
Straw bales that were being used to insulate the camper caught on fire as well, Hutzenbiler said.
Shepherd Fire Department is investigating the fire.