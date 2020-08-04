Fire destroys home in Lockwood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters in Lockwood spent several hours extinguishing hot spots on a Tuesday morning fire that apparently began in the garage of a home on the 600 block of Tanglewood Drive.

The home appears to be a total loss, said Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley.

Staley, speaking at the scene of the fire said the fire damaged at least three vehicles and a camper shell, and that the fire extended from the garage into the attic of the home.

The home has extensive smoke damage and at least part of the roof is at risk of collapse, according to the fire chief.

Firefighters started out in a defensive approach to try and prevent the fire from reaching nearby structures and fuels, including a woodpile and large trees.

Speaking at about 9:15 a.m., Staley said that they were beginning to check blood pressure and other vitals on firefighters to make sure no one was being dangerously overworked in the hot, humid conditions.

The fire chief said he was unaware of any injuries to civilians or firefighters. The home was occupied when the fire began but Staley said the occupants were able to get out.