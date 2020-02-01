Fire destroys mobile home in Laurel

A mobile home in Laurel is a total loss after a Friday night fire.
The fire did about $30,000 damage to a residence in a trailer park on East Maryland Street in Laurel. No one was in the home at the time of the fire, according to Laurel Fire Marshal Jamie Swecker.
Crews with Laurel Volunteer Fire Department attacked the fire from the south side of the house after it was called in around 11 p.m. Friday night. The fire started in a bedroom at the back of the house due to a power strip, Swecker said.
The home was insured but the contents were not, Swecker said. The fire did not damage any other houses nearby.
Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, Laurel Police Department and Laurel Ambulance Services responded to the scene.