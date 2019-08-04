A fire that began inside a large shop in a neighborhood north of Billings Sunday morning destroyed the structure and started a grass fire across the road.
The structure fire was located off Bitterroot Drive on Polo Lane and was reported at about 11:22 a.m. The Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department, with the help of other firefighting agencies, was able to prevent the fires from spreading to nearby structures.
A person inside the shop when the fire broke out did go to an area hospital in a personal vehicle after they were checked for injury by the Billings Fire Department, according to Battalion Chief Ed Regele. Multiple vehicles appeared to have been heavily damaged by fire and only portions of the shop's walls were left standing.
"From what I've heard somebody was inside working on a truck, doing some cutting on the truck," said Fire Chief Phil Ehlers of the cause of the initial structure fire. "Apparently the truck caught on fire. He used his Bobcat to push the truck out of the building and when he did it caught the door on fire and that caught the building on fire."
A burning piece of foam from inside the structure appears to have gotten across Bitterroot Drive, where it began a small grass fire in a field on the west side of the road.
"We were lucky the wind was blowing the way it was blowing," Ehlers said.
Loud explosion-like noises from inside the shop were caused by safety valves blowing on containers of flammable gases including propane, and acetalyne, according to the fire chief.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find the shop fully involved in flames with no one inside. They began working to stop it from spreading to other nearby buildings while more help arrived, according to Ehlers.
Some responders were delayed by vehicles that did not yield to emergency traffic, Ehlers said. "That's part of the problem we were having coming out here."
Frustrated, Ehlers said people need to understand that both directions of traffic should yield to emergency vehicles. "It's a big red truck with a big loud horn," he said, adding that even small amounts of time are important in firefighting.
In general Ehlers said that the danger for grass fires remains despite how green some of it may appear.
"The brown stuff, the cheat grass, is cured out," he said. "So what's happening is it's catching last year's stuff that didn't burn, that's dead, and it's running."
"It's a lot more dangerous than everybody thinks," he said.
The Worden Volunteer Fire Department provided a water tender as part of a standing mutual aid agreement with Shepherd. The Billings Fire Department sent a fire engine, a water tender, a brush truck and a battalion chief after Shepherd requested a response.