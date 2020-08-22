Fire destroys West End apartment in same complex as fire 3 years ago

The fire at 2850 Zimmerman Trail started about 9 p.m. A man with his family driving by spotted the fire and ran up to check on residents of the apartment. There were no injuries, said fire officials.

Chris Rodell said he could see flames and smoke as he drove by coming from the back of the apartment. He ran to the apartment's front door where he could see residents getting away safely. He then called 911 and waited to make sure residents were out safe as firefighters from the Billings Fire Department arrived. Police closed Zimmerman Trail for more than an hour.