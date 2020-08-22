 Skip to main content
Fire destroys West End apartment in same complex as fire 3 years ago
Fire destroys West End apartment in same complex as fire 3 years ago

Fire guts an apartment Saturday night at 2850 Zimmerman Trail. There were no injuries. In July of 2017, a next-door four-unit apartment building in the complex burned, sending three people to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Fire gutted an apartment Saturday night on the southwest corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road.

The fire at 2850 Zimmerman Trail started about 9 p.m. A man with his family driving by spotted the fire and ran up to check on residents of the apartment. There were no injuries, said fire officials.

Fire guts an apartment Saturday night at 2850 Zimmerman Trail. There were no injuries. In July of 2017, a next-door four-unit apartment building in the complex burned, sending three people to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Chris Rodell said he could see flames and smoke as he drove by coming from the back of the apartment. He ran to the apartment's front door where he could see residents getting away safely. He then called 911 and waited to make sure residents were out safe as firefighters from the Billings Fire Department arrived. Police closed Zimmerman Trail for more than an hour.

In July of 2017, a four-unit apartment building in the same complex burned, sending three people to a local hospital with minor injuries. That apartment building was never rebuilt.

