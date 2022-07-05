Fire doused at South Side residence where person was fatally stabbed two days prior

Billings first responders once again descended on a South Side block early Tuesday morning.

The 200 block of South 27th Street has been the site of a shooting, fatal stabbing and most recently a fire over the past few weeks. Firefighters managed to bring Tuesday’s fire under control, and nobody was hurt in the blaze, according to social media post from the Billings Police Department.

Crews responded to the house fire around 4 a.m., BPD said, and its cause is still under investigation.

Also under investigation is a stabbing Sunday morning at the same residence in which one person was killed. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead that same day, according to a statement from BPD Lt. Shane Sheldon.

BPD Lt. Matthew Lennick told the Gazette on Tuesday investigators have identified all of the parties involved in the stabbing, and no arrests have been made. There have been claims the stabbing was done in self-defense, he said.

Billings police responded to a shooting in a parking lot on the 200 block of South 27th Street on June 19, where they found a 42-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital, and no arrests have been made in connection to the woman’s injury, Lennick said. While Lennick said he was not aware whether detectives have identified a suspect, BPD posted on social media a suspect ran away on foot from the area. He was described as a 6-foot white man with slicked back hair and a goatee. The investigation is still ongoing, Lennick said.

At least seven people have died violently in Billings so far this year, most of them by gunfire. Most recently, Billings police officers opened fire on a man in a neighborhood near North Park in May after a brief chase. All of the officers involved were placed on administrative leave and the investigation into the man’s death is still ongoing. Earlier that same month, a woman was shot dead in her home near Wilson Park. David Antonio Rodas is facing one count of deliberate homicide and has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting the 48-year-old woman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.