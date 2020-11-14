 Skip to main content
Fire engulfs house in Lockwood
Fire engulfs house in Lockwood

Emergency responders are on the scene of a house fire in Lockwood.

The home, at Island Park Road and Bonnie Lane, is fully engulfed.

The house, detached garage and nearby vehicle all appear damaged.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The Lockwood Fire Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff are on the scene.

This story will be updated

