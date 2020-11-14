Fire engulfs house in Lockwood

Firefighters respond to a house fire Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Lockwood.
Firefighters respond to a house fire Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Lockwood.
Firefighters respond to a house fire Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Lockwood.
Firefighters respond to a house fire Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Lockwood.
Firefighters respond to a house fire Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Lockwood.
Firefighters respond to a house fire Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Lockwood.
Billings Gazette
Emergency responders are on the scene of a house fire in Lockwood.
The home, at Island Park Road and Bonnie Lane, is fully engulfed.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The house, detached garage and nearby vehicle all appear damaged.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
The Lockwood Fire Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff are on the scene.
This story will be updated
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.