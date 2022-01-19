Fire engulfs new Billings landfill drop-off building

Firefighters are battling a blaze inside the new drop-off facility at the Billings landfill Wednesday afternoon. The fire is consuming the building's contents and causing serious structure damage.

The new facility opened to the public in February 2021 as part of $20 million project designed to process garbage dropped off at the landfill more quickly and to keep it out of the elements. The building was also designed to limit the amount of garbage that was being blown off the landfill during windstorms.