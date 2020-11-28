Fire engulfs unoccupied South Side mobile home

Billings firefighters extinguished a fire that gutted a South Side mobile home Saturday night.
The Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 3300 block of Stone Street, near Wilson Park. It was reported by a neighbor around 9:15 p.m., according to BFD Battalion Chief Jason Lyon, and crews had the fire under control by 9:30 p.m.
Smoke still billowed from the residence as of 10 p.m. Neighbors from the surrounding homes watched from their lawns as fire crews tore away the mobile home’s side paneling and blasted its interior with water.
“The trailer was unoccupied, and it has been for some time, so no residents or firefighters were hurt...We were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly. The fire did have a pretty heavy fuel load, meaning there was just lots of stuff on the inside of the building. Because of structural instability, we kept all of our firefighters outside,” Lyon said.
Angie Kleindl, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2016, had just finished parking her pickup truck when she saw flames erupt from the mobile home. She immediately reported the fire.
“I first pulled up and all I saw was smoke. Then I heard a pop, then flames barreling out of it…Thank goodness for the fire department, and thank goodness it wasn’t windy,” she said.
Along with the four BFD engines and a ladder truck, American Medical Response and deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. Lyons estimated that a portion of Stone Street between Riverside Road and Millard Street would remain closed off at least until midnight.
“It’s more than likely that we’ll have crews on the scene all night,” he said.
Lyon said the owner of the property, which was not insured, has been informed of the fire. A cause for the blaze has yet to be determined, and he could not give an estimate on the total cost of the damage.
Deputy Fire Marshall Andrew McLain is investigating the fire.
A fire in Lockwood Nov. 14 engulfed an entire single-story home, along with an outbuilding and SUV. A family of four escaped the blaze unharmed. That came a day after a fire at a downtown motel caused dozens of people to evacuate into the motel’s parking lot. The fire sent one to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and the total damage is estimated at $20,000.
A fire that erupted at a West End trailer court in September spread to three homes before Billings firefighters brought it under control.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.