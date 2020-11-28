Fire engulfs unoccupied South Side mobile home

Billings firefighters extinguished a fire that gutted a South Side mobile home Saturday night.

The Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 3300 block of Stone Street, near Wilson Park. It was reported by a neighbor around 9:15 p.m., according to BFD Battalion Chief Jason Lyon, and crews had the fire under control by 9:30 p.m.

Smoke still billowed from the residence as of 10 p.m. Neighbors from the surrounding homes watched from their lawns as fire crews tore away the mobile home’s side paneling and blasted its interior with water.

“The trailer was unoccupied, and it has been for some time, so no residents or firefighters were hurt...We were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly. The fire did have a pretty heavy fuel load, meaning there was just lots of stuff on the inside of the building. Because of structural instability, we kept all of our firefighters outside,” Lyon said.

Angie Kleindl, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2016, had just finished parking her pickup truck when she saw flames erupt from the mobile home. She immediately reported the fire.