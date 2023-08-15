A single engine air tanker works to extinguish a fire using retardant east of Highway 87 North after a fire started in the region late Tuesday. Extreme heat and high winds in the evening pushed a fast-moving grass fire near Billings toward neighborhoods east of Highway 87 North near Independent Lane. Firefighters from numerous area departments responded, including air tankers. An evacuation was ordered for homes in the Longhorn subdivision, although no dedicated evacuation location had been established by 7 p.m., according to a statement from the Billings Police Department. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies went going door-to-door in the area to warn residents. ​