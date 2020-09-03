 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire guts home on Billings' West End
alert top story

Fire guts home on Billings' West End

{{featured_button_text}}
Norwood lane house fire

A member of the Billings Fire Department fights a house fire near the corner of Norwood Lane and Avenue D in Billings on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

A fire gutted a Billings West End home Thursday evening.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and Billings firefighters responded to the Norwood Lane blaze.

Norwood Lane fire

A portion of Norwood was blocked off while crews fought the fire. By 7:15 p.m. the fire was contained, and crews planned to stay to monitor hotspots.

Norwood Lane fire

No one was injured in the fire, Batallion Chief Ed Regele said; a woman, her two daughters and a house cat made it out of the home safely.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Photos: Bobcat fire south of Roundup grows in second day

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News