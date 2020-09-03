Fire guts home on Billings' West End

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
A fire gutted a Billings West End home Thursday evening.
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and Billings firefighters responded to the Norwood Lane blaze.
A portion of Norwood was blocked off while crews fought the fire. By 7:15 p.m. the fire was contained, and crews planned to stay to monitor hotspots.
No one was injured in the fire, Batallion Chief Ed Regele said; a woman, her two daughters and a house cat made it out of the home safely.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
Photos: Bobcat fire south of Roundup grows in second day
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Bobcat fire
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.