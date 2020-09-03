Fire guts home on Billings' West End

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire gutted a Billings West End home Thursday evening.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and Billings firefighters responded to the Norwood Lane blaze.

A portion of Norwood was blocked off while crews fought the fire. By 7:15 p.m. the fire was contained, and crews planned to stay to monitor hotspots.

No one was injured in the fire, Batallion Chief Ed Regele said; a woman, her two daughters and a house cat made it out of the home safely.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

