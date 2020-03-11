Fire guts South Side mobile home; dog dies

A fire gutted a home in the 37 Washington mobile home community on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Lyon, there were between two and four people in the home when the fire started, and they escaped unhurt. One dog died in the fire.

A person in the home reported the fire at 1:30 p.m., and when the first fire engine arrived, there were flames showing on the outside of the home.

In total, four engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded to the fire, as well as American Medical Response and the Billings Police Department.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

