Fire guts South Side mobile home; dog dies

Mobile home fire

Billings firefighters extinguish a fire in a mobile home at 37 Washington Street on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

A fire gutted a home in the 37 Washington mobile home community on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Lyon, there were between two and four people in the home when the fire started, and they escaped unhurt. One dog died in the fire.

Billings firefighters extinguish a fire in a mobile home at 37 Washington Street on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

A person in the home reported the fire at 1:30 p.m., and when the first fire engine arrived, there were flames showing on the outside of the home.

In total, four engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded to the fire, as well as American Medical Response and the Billings Police Department.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

Smoke escapes from the roof of a mobile home at 37 Washington Street on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
