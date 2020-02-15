Fire ignites at Battleship Apartments, site of December explosion

Billings firefighters responded to the Battleship Apartments Saturday night, where a blaze ignited in the building that was damaged in an explosion in December.

The 3100 block of Third Avenue South was closed off around 8 p.m. Saturday as crews from the Billings Fire Department worked to battle the flames.

Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said that crews checked the building to ensure it was vacant when engines arrived. Residents were forced to move out of the Battleship Apartments after an explosion occurred last December. No injuries were reported Saturday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell said that a section of the attic space of the building was engulfed in flames and was difficult for crews to access. Firefighters started attacking the fire defensively, cutting a hole into the roof and attempting to extinguish the flames from above.

After about an hour, part of the building's roof caved in. Mitchell said that crews will continue battling the fire through the night and that it's unclear if the building is a total loss. About five engines and one tender truck were on scene.