Fire injures one at Billings cannabis processing facility

A fire injured one person at a cannabis processing facility Tuesday morning near the 3600 block of Duck Creek Road west of Billings.

The fire began in a lab near the front entrance of the building, Billings Fire Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell told the Gazette.

The Billings Fire Department was dispatched a little after 9 a.m. to the blaze just outside Billings city limits. Heavy smoke billowed from the facility large roll up door, prompting crews to request more engines and medical support. Within 15 minutes the fire was knocked down.

One person was injured and received medical care on scene before they were taken to an area hospital for further treatment. The nature of their injuries and their current status were unknown Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.