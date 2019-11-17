A fire Sunday afternoon inside a large building on the South Side of Billings drew an extensive response from the Billings Fire Department.
The metal building, located at 3050 First Avenue South, appeared to house multiple businesses and stretches almost the entire length of the block between South 30th Street and South 31st Street.
The fire was reported at about 3:21 p.m. and created a large amount of smoke that blew down First Avenue South. An hour later responders were still on scene working.
One passerby, Rene Sanchez, said that the smoke was initially so thick he could barely see in front of him. Sanchez was driving on First Avenue South with his three sons in the car when he saw the fire.
"It was bad, it was bad," Sanchez said.
Sanchez said he pulled over when he saw the fire and ran over to start checking the doors on the building shortly before the Billings Police Department arrived on scene and started doing the same.
After retreating across the street, Sanchez said at times he couldn't see the front of the building because of all the smoke pouring out.
Police blocked off traffic on First Avenue North between South 30th Street and South 31st Street while the Billings Fire Department went to work. There were at least five fire engines and one ladder truck on scene, along with American Medical Response.
Some nearby residents gathered on the corner of South 31st Street to watch as firefighters worked to enter the building from an east-facing door. Most of the smoke appeared to be coming out of what appeared to be a garage-style portion of the building across from the St. Vincent DePaul building.
Part of the building on its east end has a sign for "Auto Hail Repair" and at the center of the building is an "Empire" sign. Yellowstone County property tax records for 3050 First Avenue South show the building has been owned by CBRE 1st South LLC since 2017. Tax records list two commercial buildings at the address on a 17,250 square foot lot.