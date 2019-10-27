A fire that burned through a mobile home in the Billings Heights Saturday night was caused by the failure of a valve on a gas fireplace, according to the Billings Fire Department.
"A gas valve failed in a natural gas fireplace in the home and ignited the wood paneling on the wall behind the fireplace," Assistant Fire Marshal Bill Tatum said by email.
There were no people inside when the fire began, but multiple pets inside the home died. The fire took place at around 7:36 p.m. on the 30 block of Lapin Street. The firefighting effort was complicated by dry hydrants in the area that forced the fire department to rely on water tenders to supply hoses with water.
"The fire gutted the back end of the mobile home and spread throughout the rest of the structure," a BFD press release said.
It was initially unclear what caused the fire. The fire department had planned to return to the scene of the fire Sunday and continue investigating during daylight hours but the investigation eventually concluded that the fire was accidental.
Neither the property nor its contents were insured. The property and content loss is estimated to be $35,000, according to the fire department.