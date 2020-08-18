Fire on MT/WY border blows up to 25,000 acres

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire growing near the Montana-Wyoming border exploded to about 25,000 acres after sparking Monday.

The Waddle Creek Fire is burning in eastern Sheridan County, Wyoming, chewing through range land, sagebrush, grass, and juniper trees. An update from the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center said the fire had burned 25,000 acres, or about 39 square miles. Earlier updates Monday evening placed the fire's size at about 500 to 700 acres, or about 1 square mile, and said the blaze was reported at about 5 p.m. Monday.

Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas said he was "cautiously optimistic" that crew would be able to get a handle on the blaze. About 40 people are fighting the fire from several different agencies.

"We're going to hit it hard with some air resources," he said.

Some parts of the fire are still "very active," while others are not.

Ranchers initially responded to fight the fire and were joined by his agency and others, he said. The fire was reported on the Montana side but winds pushed the blaze into Wyoming.

Several aircraft are being used in the fight, according to the Rocky Mountain center update.