Fire on West End of Billings Friday sends one person to the hospital

A fire at a home on the West End of Billings on Friday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Crews responded to the fire on Temple Place, near New Life Church, around 9 a.m. Billings firefighters managed to contain the blaze mostly to the mulit-story home’s attached garage. A resident was taken from the scene to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, Billings Fire Department Assistant Chief Kevin Johnson told the Gazette.

Prior to firefighters gaining control of the fire, it had eaten through most of the garage. Johnson said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation by Billings fire marshals. Friday’s response included multiple BFD engines and water trucks. Johnson could not share any details about the extent of the person’s injuries at this time.

Along with BFD and American Medical Response, personnel with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office were also present at the scene.

