Fire training planned at Billings airport

The Billings Logan International Airport will conduct FAA-required live fire training at the airport, for Aviation and Transit Department, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Division employees. The training will take place at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday at the airport's burn training facility located in the northwest section of the airport property.

Ordinarily, the drills would be conducted in the evening with all on- and off-duty firefighting staff, but on Thursday, crews will be split in half to help preserve social distancing being performed daily with airport staff.

According to a press release from the City of Billings, the training will continue for approximately two hours during each period and at an intermittent level. Flames and smoke may be visible in the area, particularly in the Heights.

While the FAA has provided relief for airport fire services in some areas due to virus concerns, the continuing training programs for airport firefighters remain a requirement in order to comply with the airport’s operating certificate.