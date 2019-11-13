State education officials stripped a fired Billings teacher of his Montana teaching license, a move that makes it unlikely he could teach again in public schools.
Glenn Kanvick, who had taught in School District 2 since the 1980s, was fired after a contested hearing in June 2018. District officials said Kanvick made inappropriate sexual comments to students and had a long history of troublesome behavior in the classroom.
The Montana Board of Public Education on Nov. 7 unanimously voted to revoke his license to teach career and technical education classes. Kanvick's license would have expired in June 2021.
Michelle Smith, a former school administrator who frequently contracts with School District 2 to investigate employee conduct and led a district-commissioned investigation into Kanvick, testified at the hearing.
She said the conclusions reached in her report haven't changed since Kanvick was fired, and that she believed his behavior rose to the level of "immoral conduct" — the language from the Montana law that the Board cited to revoke Kanvick's license.
Office of Public Instruction attorney Julia Swingley said that OPI did not believe that Kanvick was actively seeking a teaching job.
She said that she had one phone call with Kanvick in which she offered him to option of surrendering his license — to "save you a public hearing," as she told the Board about her conversation with Kanvick.
"Much time has passed, he's moved on," Swingley said. "I offered that, and it wasn't accepted as an acceptable alternative for him."
Before the unanimous vote, board member Tammy Lacey, a former Great Falls superintendent who chairs the licensure committee, complimented School District 2's investigation of Kanvick.
"I just want to mention how much I appreciate the process by school district 2," she said, "leaving a good amount of information for us to make our decision on."
Kanvick's firing
Kanvick disputed many of the allegations in the school district report, and defended himself with union representation at his termination hearing.
He was working as tenured permanent substitute teacher and had previously taught at the Career Center.
His troubled record reached back to 1999 with concerns on evaluations about his basic teaching skills, according to public documents the district used for his termination hearing. He received his first letter of reprimand in 2008, and then-superintendent Jack Copps suspended him for two days in 2009 relating to insubordination and then returned him to the classroom.
Keith Beeman, superintendent from May 2010 to September 2011, also scrutinized Kanvick, although again he remained in the classroom.
Kanvick was reassigned as a permanent roving substitute teacher around the end of Copps' second superintendent stint. He remained in the classroom and stayed there for most of Bouck’s tenure, which began in 2012.
It wasn't until allegations of inappropriate sexual comments that SD2 prevented him from working with kids.
A school resource officer at a middle school received a complaint about “two instances of inappropriate behavior by Mr. Kanvick toward female students” while working as a substitute teacher.
Among the allegations that Smith concluded were true during her investigation was a comment Kanvick made to a middle school girl with designed rips in the upper thigh of her jeans that referenced a sex act in relation to the girl's clothing.
Other students accused Kanvick of making them uncomfortable or bullying them.
One class told Smith that after threatening to complain about Kanvick, he told the class, “you guys are just kids, no one’s going to believe you.”
The investigation tallied up at least 11 students who were “negatively affected,” by Kanvick — and the investigation looked only at one school.
“Without the ability to investigate a specific incident or question students in other schools due to confidentiality, a concern exists regarding the total number of students affected by Mr. Kanvick’s behavior throughout the district,” the report said.
The report says that at least five teachers had asked that Kanvick not be allowed to sub in their classrooms. It also notes that teachers requested Kanvick, saying "he makes students do their work and isn't afraid to write a student up."