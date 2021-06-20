Firefighters begin to report containment gains on Robertson Draw, Crooked Creek fires

Those include ranches, homes, summer cabins and a geology camp.

The estimated size of the Robertson Draw fire increased by 1,881 acres from Saturday evening to Sunday morning. That increase was due to improved mapping. Chapman explained that sagebrush burns hot and fast enough that it can cool down before infrared flights take off for overnight mapping, meaning that those areas have to be mapped by people on the ground surveying the area.

There was some precipitation over parts of the fire Sunday, and more wet weather could return later this week. The expectation however is that thunderstorms Thursday and Friday could bring lightning strikes. In the meantime, firefighters are anticipating temperatures to rise as the week continues.

"We're going back into a hot and dry trend," Chapman said. "This was just a small, little break. And the next precipitation we get is going to probably have some lighting come along with it."

The National Weather Service in Billings is expecting temperatures in parts of the region to warm up into the low 90s to upper 80s by Tuesday.

Fire officials on the Crooked Creek fire are concerned about the long-term hot and dry weather pattern in the forecast. Nash with the BLM said some of the upcoming weather is less conducive to containment progress.