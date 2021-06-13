Firefighters dispatched to wildfire in Beartooth Mountains south of Red Lodge

Firefighters from multiple agencies were dispatched Sunday to a wildfire in the Beartooth Mountains near Robertson Draw in southern Carbon County.

Carbon County dispatchers received multiple calls about the Robertson Draw fire early Sunday afternoon, after which units were paged out to the area.

The fire is burning in an area Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Cyrina Allen described as located on the edge of the Beartooth Mountains nearly down to the Wyoming border, south of Red Lodge and southwest of the town of Belfry.

"It's about 20 acres at this time," Allen said just after 4 p.m.

The fire is burning in brush and timber near Robertson Draw canyon and access to the fire is difficult, according to Allen. The fire has put up a visible plume of smoke.

Amy Hyfield, a public information officer with Red Lodge Fire and Rescue said the fire was burning near Robertson Draw Trail No. 5 on the eastern edge of the Beartooths in a draw. A helicopter was dropping buckets of water on the fire and Hyfield said the fire was moving up the draw.