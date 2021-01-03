Firefighters entered building to fight fire, check rooms at Dude Rancher Lodge Sunday

A fire Sunday morning on the second floor of the Dude Rancher Lodge hotel was contained to a storage room and no one was found to be injured after firefighters entered the building to attack the fire and check rooms.
Just before 9:10 a.m. the Billings Fire Department received a call about a fire with visible flames and one possible victim, according to Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell.
Engine One, Engine Two and Truck One were the first fire department units to arrive on scene and Mitchell credited them with doing the bulk of the work. "They did a fantastic job," he said.
"Our initial reports came in that we had a possible victim," Mitchell said. "That's number one priority for us is life safety. So these guys went right in and did their victim search in that fire area."
The fire was deemed to be accidental and caused by "improper disposal of oil or stain soaked rags," according to Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain. The property and contents are covered by insurance and the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, McLain wrote in a press release.
In its initial report about the incident the fire department was told that hotel staff were getting people out of the building, but Mitchell said the fire department still had to confirm. The hotel has 56 rooms, according to its website.
The fire was in the southwest corner of the building in a second floor storage room located behind the large Dude Rancher Lodge sign outside. Firefighters entered through glass doors on that side of the building and also on the west side through the Stirrup Coffee Shop restaurant in the hotel.
"You know, based on the occupancy that we're dealing with, obviously we could have a very big victim profile. So we had to initiate fire attack and a primary search of the whole facility to confirm everybody was out," Mitchell said.
The battalion chief explained that due to the occupancy of the building he called for an additional engine company.
The Billings Police Department helped block off parts of North 29th Street using police vehicles near Fourth Avenue North and Sixth Avenue North. American Medical Response had an ambulance waiting in the nearby parking lot.
The fire was what Mitchell described as a "room and contents fire." Speaking at the scene of the fire not long after 10 a.m., Mitchell said the fire marshall would determine if the building could remain in business for the day and that a closure was possible.
Firefighters went through enough oxygen tanks between the Dude Rancher fire and another one earlier in the morning that the fire department's mobile air unit truck was brought out to replace and refill tanks in case firefighters were called to another fire before they could return to their station and refill.
At 8:33 a.m. the fire department was called out to 1431 Industrial Ave. for a vehicle fire that heavily damaged the interior of a vehicle, according to a press release from McLain, the deputy fire marshal. McLain wrote that the fire's cause was "incendiary" and referred requests for additional information to the Billings Police Department.
The fire caused "heavy damage to the interior of the vehicle" and an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to McLain. It was not immediately known if the vehicle and its contents were insured at the time of the fire.
Three hours earlier, at 5:27 a.m., the fire department responded to structure fire at 801 N. 25th St. That fire, in an abandoned building, was deemed to be accidental. McLain attributed it to "a transient fire that got out of control."
The building was reported to be a total loss with heavy fire damage throughout the interior. Two structures next to the one that burned ended up with minor siding and rooftop damage, according to the deputy fire marshal. Property and content loss from the incident was estimated to be $55,000. Whether or not damage property and contents were insured at the time of the fire was not included in a press release about the incident.