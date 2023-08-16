Firefighters on Wednesday continued mopping up hot spots following a wind-driven grass fire that started Tuesday evening east of Billings.
As the temperature topped 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon and winds kicked up, the fire spread quickly toward neighborhoods east of Highway 87 North near Independent Lane.
Residents of the Longhorn subdivision were evacuated and an evacuation center was set up at nearby Independent School. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door in the area to warn residents.
As many as 200 structures were threatened by the 100-acre fire, according to Yellowstone County Emergency & General Services.
Firefighters from numerous departments responded, along with an air tanker that made several passes dropping retardant.
That evacuation was lifted later in the evening when winds died down and firefighters made progress in containing the fire.
A single engine air tanker works to extinguish a fire using retardant east of Highway 87 North after a fire started in the region late Tuesday. Extreme heat and high winds in the evening pushed a fast-moving grass fire near Billings toward neighborhoods east of Highway 87 North near Independent Lane. Firefighters from numerous area departments responded, including air tankers. An evacuation was ordered for homes in the Longhorn subdivision, although no dedicated evacuation location had been established by 7 p.m., according to a statement from the Billings Police Department. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies went going door-to-door in the area to warn residents.
