Firefighters rescued injured person from Rims early Sunday amid wind, snow and ice

A woman was rescued from the Rimrocks early Sunday morning amid wind, snow and ice that created the worst conditions some responders on the rescue have ever encountered.

It was about 7:10 a.m. when the Billings Fire Department was dispatched to an area of the Rims after someone nearby had reported hearing yelling. Fire officials on scene said that residents of a neighborhood below had heard a woman screaming for help.

Firefighters and police eventually found a female person on a ledge, where she was suffering from multiple contusions and dealing with rib, hip and femur pain, according to Battalion Chief Ed Regele. Based on the injuries, it appeared the person had fallen, the battalion chief said.

Not long after the responders reached the injured person and determined a "steep angle raise" rescue was appropriate, weather conditions began to deteriorate significantly. Snow was coming down rapidly, winds were gusting and footing was uncertain.

"The terrain had been coated in water and then subsequently froze," Regele said.

The injured person was put on a stretcher, strapped into a Stokes basket and along with a rescuer was lifted up along the vertical rock face.