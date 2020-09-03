Firefighting conditions improve Thursday as winds die down

Rapid fire growth Wednesday was aided in part by a cold front that moved down into Montana. In northeast Montana, the cold front crossed the Canadian border at about noon and drove wind gusts in excess of 60 mph in some locations, said Mickelson, the Glasgow meteorologist.

Winds at the surface level were ranging between 20 and 40 mph, but conditions were right to bring powerful winds from thousands of feet above surface level to the ground leading to enhanced wind speeds

"And so the conditions were just favorable to allow that to happen for a good part of yesterday afternoon across many locations up here. Just really gusty, efficient winds yesterday."

The cold front hit Glasgow at between 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., reached Jordan at between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and then reached Miles City by around 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"And that was just the initial turn. I mean, they were gusting for two or three hours after that as well at all of these locations, but that was the first initial push. Sometimes we think of a cold front as an instantly, you know, one and done, but sometimes it's several hours of winds behind the initial push."

The same cold front continued down to the NWS Billings coverage area, moving north to south from about 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.