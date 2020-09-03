Firefighting conditions improve Thursday as winds die down

After multiple fires blew up Wednesday across Montana amid red flag weather conditions, forecasters for at least part of Montana are expecting improved firefighting conditions Thursday.
Between dried fuels, low relative humidity, gusting winds and high temperatures, the key elements that can lead to rapid fire growth were all in play Wednesday, said Brad Mickelson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Glasgow.
"That was yesterday for sure, across the whole region," he said Thursday morning.
"The difference today is we're not going to have nearly the wind involved. So for our concerns up in northeast Montana, today's not going to be much of a fire weather day," he said.
Mickelson expected fuels in the NWS Glasgow coverage area to remain dry, but temperatures will be cooler than Wednesday.
Similarly for the National Weather Service in Billings, the forecast looks to be an upgrade Thursday when it comes to firefighting conditions.
High pressure is going to move back over the area and relative humidity will be around 20% in the afternoon, meteorologist Shawn Palmquist said. Relative humidity under 20% is typically viewed as a concern when it comes to fire weather. Temperature highs are expected in the 70s to 80s.
"But winds are going to be a lot lighter today. Anywhere from five to 15 miles per hour out of the west and northwest. A lot better conditions today than it was yesterday, for sure," he said.
Before a cold front hit the area Wednesday, Palmquist said that wind gusts were already hitting 40 mph. The cold front pushed gusts up to 60 mph. "So anything that did start, moved quickly," he said.
Friday temperatures could get up into the 80s and 90s with relative humidity in the teens. Saturday is a concern right now. Though conditions are not expected to be as difficult as Wednesday, Saturday's forecast could bring more fire weather.
"We're looking at highs in the 90s to up near 100 degrees for a lot of places. Relative humidity down into the teens, probably actually the lower teens. And a late day cold front. Conditions don't look as critical as we saw yesterday, but it's definitely a day we're watching," Palmquist said.
By Monday the area could see a shift towards colder temperatures.
Another weather system coming in Monday through Tuesday could bring "a significant cooldown for us," Palmquist said. There could be rain and snow. It's too early to forecast snow with any certainty at lower elevations but Palmquist said snow in the mountains is likely. High temperatures could be in the 60s Monday and then down into the 50s Tuesday.
Rapid fire growth Wednesday was aided in part by a cold front that moved down into Montana. In northeast Montana, the cold front crossed the Canadian border at about noon and drove wind gusts in excess of 60 mph in some locations, said Mickelson, the Glasgow meteorologist.
Winds at the surface level were ranging between 20 and 40 mph, but conditions were right to bring powerful winds from thousands of feet above surface level to the ground leading to enhanced wind speeds
"And so the conditions were just favorable to allow that to happen for a good part of yesterday afternoon across many locations up here. Just really gusty, efficient winds yesterday."
The cold front hit Glasgow at between 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., reached Jordan at between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and then reached Miles City by around 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
"And that was just the initial turn. I mean, they were gusting for two or three hours after that as well at all of these locations, but that was the first initial push. Sometimes we think of a cold front as an instantly, you know, one and done, but sometimes it's several hours of winds behind the initial push."
The same cold front continued down to the NWS Billings coverage area, moving north to south from about 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mickelson said Saturday was also something of a concern for the NWS Glasgow area but less so than it was shaping up for the NWS Billings coverage area.
"It's kind of a marginal day for fire weather concerns. The winds pick up a bit, they'll be 15 to 20 at most. A few extra gusts here and there," he said.
