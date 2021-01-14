Firehouse Subs restaurant to open in Billings

When Rick Christianson was traveling for work and got lunch at a Firehouse Subs in Ohio, he was hooked on the idea of opening one himself.

He was really impressed with the food and customer service, as well as the sandwich chain's contributions to public safety. By the end of February, Billings will have its own Firehouse Subs restaurant owned by Rick and his son, Matt Christianson.

"I didn't want to re-create the wheel," Rick Christianson said. "Firehouse has a proven product, they have the marketing experts, the supply people — basically all the resources we'd need."

The new restaurant will open at 2950 King Ave. W. Suite 4 and offer a menu of hot and cold sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides life-saving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country, Rick Christianson said. Franchisees and the Firehouse Subs corporate office donate about $1 million a year to the foundation.

The Christiansons plan to help city and volunteer fire departments in the area submit grant applications to the foundation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}