Fires, smoking outdoors in Yellowstone County restricted

Stage 1 fire restrictions in Yellowstone County will begin Wednesday. Starting at 12:01 a.m. that day, Yellowstone County residents must refrain from building a fire or smoking outdoors unless it’s inside a three-foot circle cleared of all flammable materials.

The Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners signed the resolution to enact the fire restrictions.

According to resolution, there are exceptions to the fire restrictions, including:

People using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or liquefied petroleum gas that can be turned off, but only in a barren area or one that’s cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city or town is exempted.

Recreational fires or commercial-type of fixed or portable outdoor fireplaces measuring less than 48 inches in diameter that are surrounded by a nonflammable structure and for which a suitable source of extinguishing the fire is available.

Farmers and ranchers or companies with a valid burn permit and a written permit from the county fire warden or local fire chief specifically authorizing the burn.