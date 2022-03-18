First grade class at St. Francis primary school raises $2,500 for Ukraine relief

Nicole Warn's first grade class at St. Francis primary school raised over $2,500 in two just hours for Ukraine-relief efforts.

Students held a Kool aid and lemonade stand at a local Ace Hardware after one girl in the class particularly felt inspired to help.

“People in another country are being bullied by a bad guy,” said Isabella, from Warn’s class.

The class began discussing the conflict from a religious perspective, gearing especially towards giving, which is a common focus at the school – particularly during the season of lent.

“She came home from school and asked me about the war and what was going on,” said Isabella’s mom, Katie, who asked to be identified by her first name.

Warn talked with the students “in a kid-friendly manner about people who don’t have food and homes. We talk about that a lot… so they are very much able to grasp that concept,” she said.

Katie came to the school prior to the sale to help kids make posters and flyers. Like in a scene out of "Blues Brothers", Isabella distributed the flyers to local businesses in town to advertise.

Isabella approached a manager at King’s Ace Hardware at 1551 Zimmerman Trail, who agreed to host it there. A DJ from a local catholic radio station also attended the event to promote it, and some of the kids spoke on the radio.

One person donated $200. Others donated large bills like $50 and $20, Katie said. Two people donated $100 each after seeing the flyer. Parents also spread the news on social media and the school listed information in the newsletter.

All donations were received in cash, on location, Katie said. She then donated that money to Catholic Relief Services.

About 10 students from the class volunteered at the event.

“One of my friends is half-Ukrainian,” said Patrick Gilbert, a first-grader. “It was really fun because I’ve never been to a Kool Aid or lemonade stand,” he added, and that his “classmates really thought it was a cool thing.”

Erin Weenum, a parent, feels it is important for her kids to understand the overseas conflict, she said.

Her daughter, Lincoln, had a lot of questions about Russia’s motivation to invade their neighbor. Weenum explains conflict resolution and lets Lincoln watch the news when appropriate. “We continue to talk about it every day,” she said.

Some students attended a recent city council meeting after a council member heard about the charity and invited the group. The city offered students certificates as a thank you for making a difference in the community and the world.

While adults involved were shocked by the amount raised, some said, others attested to how supportive the school is for charities. On frequent Fridays, students can wear regular outfits rather than their uniforms if they bring in $1 to donate. Last week the school donated that money to the pediatric unit at St. Vincent Healthcare, Warn said.

“When one person shares kindness to another country, it makes other people want to share want to share kindness with the country, too,” Isabella said.

