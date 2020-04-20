First Interstate Bank accepting applications for Centennial Youth Foundation grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizations in Yellowstone County dedicated to serving youth may now apply for a Centennial Youth Foundation grant from First Interstate Bank.

In 1982, Billings' centennial year, First Interstate Bank made a commitment to the community and established the Centennial Youth Foundation. The Foundation is donating more than $1 million over 100 years to youth organizations and activities within Yellowstone County. The grants will be used to enhance athletic, cultural, educational, and social service activities as well as make special projects possible, according to a press release from the bank.

First Interstate Bank encourages any group or agency in Yellowstone County serving youth (ages 18 and under) to apply for the grants. Those interested may fill out an application online at firstinterstatebank.com/campaigns/centennial_youth_foundation.php.

Applicants should then mail six copies of completed applications to: First Interstate Bank, Attn: Kristi Conroy, 401 N. 31st St., Billings, MT 59101.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, July 15, for the annual grant awards, which will be presented in September 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1