First Interstate Bank expands into South Dakota

First Interstate Bank has acquired Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Great Western Bank in a merger announced Thursday.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by both companies’ Boards of Directors, Great Western Bank will merge into First Interstate bank and the combined holding company and bank will operate under the First Interstate name and brand with the company’s headquarters remaining in Billings.

Pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, the transaction is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2022; the conversion of Great Western branches to First Interstate branches is expected to take place in 2022.

The combined company creates a banking franchise with a network of more than 300 branches across 14 states with assets totaling over $32 billion.

“This is a transformative moment for our 53-year-old company,” said First Interstate Bank President and CEO Kevin Riley. “The strategic and cultural alignment between our organizations is what makes this transaction so exciting, as we both pride ourselves on being community banks with a strong focus on relationship building, customer service, and community outreach”

Five directors from Great Western will join the First Interstate Board of Directors.