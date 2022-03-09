First Interstate Bank gives $25K to Volunteers of America

First Interstate Bank donated $25,000 to Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, making the bank the organization’s Premier Corporate Sponsor for 2022.

“First Interstate Bank has been a steadfast and generous partner for the last 20 years,” explains Jeff Holsinger, CEO of Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, in a press release. “We are proud to promote that partnership throughout the communities we serve with our corporate sponsorship program.”

The group’s mission is "to compassionately serve and strengthen individuals by empowering them to build healthy and happy lives.”

VOA serves eight core service areas including veterans, addiction treatment, mental health services, homeless services, low-income housing, youth services, adult re-entry, and ministry, according to the group. Each program allows VOA to help individuals, families and even generations move from instability to productive lives.

“One of First Interstate’s values is commitment to the communities we serve, and we are proud to demonstrate this by serving as VOA’s Premier Corporate Sponsor,” says Steve Crow, Northern Wyoming Market President at First Interstate Bank, in the same release. “VOA does so many wonderful things across the Northern Rockies; we know this donation will assist them in helping those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential.”

The two organizations share a similar geographic region. First Interstate Bank’s support of VOA will have a direct impact on the same communities that use the bank. As the organization’s corporate sponsor, the bank will receive year-round recognition and be featured at VOA’s events across Wyoming, Montana, and Western South Dakota.

