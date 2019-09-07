First Interstate Bank, a $14 billion community bank with more than 150 branches across six states, will host its second annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday.
First Interstate will support more than 200 nonprofit organizations via an estimated 250 service projects, totaling approximately 2,000 First Interstate volunteers. This effort is expected to log more than 8,000 total volunteer hours during one afternoon of service, according to a press release from First Interstate.
Locally, more than 600 First Interstate employees in Billings will facilitate nearly 35 service projects.
Additionally, staff from Billings will travel to Hardin and Lame Deer for service projects, highway cleanup and various financial literacy workshops.
At School District 2, First Interstate staff will host 31 financial literacy workshops for nearly 1,100 students at Senior, West and Skyview high schools as well as the Career Center.
As part of this philanthropic effort, all First Interstate locations will close at noon on Sept. 11, giving employees paid time from 1-5 p.m. to volunteer in their communities.
