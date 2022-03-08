First Interstate Bank settles a $2.3M class action lawsuit over penalty fees

A lawsuit brought by three women and a cleaning company against First Interstate Bank for what they argued were illegal penalty fees has been settled, with the bank agreeing to pay out $2.3 million.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Montana, was given class action status, meaning the settlement includes all costumers of First Interstate Bank who were charged an overdraft or returned item fee between Dec. 30, 2011 and April 7, 2021, depending on the state in which they live.

Last month, First Interstate Bank announced that beginning on April 1 it would "eliminate non-sufficient funds charges and reduce overdraft fees, flexibility intended to create a little extra breathing room and peace of mind for our clients."

"Understanding and appreciating the hardships our clients have experienced since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve challenged ourselves to explore ways to make banking a bit brighter, a bit better for our clients. And, in the spirit of doing what’s right, not what’s easy — we arrived at a solution that puts our clients’ interests first," the bank wrote in a sponsored item posted on The Sheridan Press website.

An email seeking comment from First Interstate Bank on the settlement and the policy change was not returned by press time.

The class-action lawsuit that brought about the settlement began when Brandy Morris filed a complaint in April 2020, joined by Brenda Gray as a co-plaintiff in November 2020, that argued the bank had participated in "breach of contract and unjust enrichment."

Stacy Miller, who owns the cleaning company, A Few Good Cleaners, filed her own class-action complaint against the bank in April 2021.

Both lawsuits argued that First Interstate had participated in "breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, violation of the Montana Consumer Protection Act, and deceit," according to court documents.

Last fall, Morris, Gray and Miller and the bank agreed to sit for mediation before Judge Edward A. Infante to work out a settlement.

"The mediation resulted in a Mediator’s Proposal, which all parties accepted," according to court documents.

As part of the mediated settlement, First Interstate "does not in any way acknowledge, admit to or concede any of the allegations made in the complaints."

The bank then agreed to create a settlement fund of $2,331,000 for customers who were charged an overdraft or returned item fee between 2011 and 2021. First Interstate Bank will also forgive any of those uncollected fees, totaling $17,090.

"The balance of the settlement fund after attorneys’ fees and costs, the service award, and the settlement administrator fees, also known as the net settlement fund, will be divided among class members," according to court documents.

For more information on seeking exclusion or objecting to the settlement, visit morrisodfeesettlement.com.

The settlement is scheduled to receive final approval on June 27.

