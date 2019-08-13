To raise funds and awareness for United Way, First Interstate Bank executives will take turns sitting in a dunk booth from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at First Interstate’s Operations Center, located at 1800 Sixth Ave. N. The public is invited to attend and participate.
Chances to “dunk an executive” are by donation only. All funds raised will benefit United Way, according to a press release from the bank.
The tentative dunk schedule is:
- 11 a.m. - Kirk Jensen, general counsel
- 11:15 a.m. - Rachel Turrito, director of human resources
- 11:30 a.m. - Kade Peterson, chief information officer
- 11:45 a.m. – Jodi Delahunt Hubbell, chief operations officer
- Noon – Kevin Riley, president and CEO
- 12:15 p.m. – Bill Gottwals, director of banking
- 12:30 p.m. – Jason Preble, director of system administration
- 12:45 p.m. – Lori Meyer, director of enterprise program management
- 1 p.m. – Donald Rome, enterprise risk management director
- 1:15 p.m. – Darin Lonski, senior IT business relationship manager
- 1:30 p.m. – Brian Brown, Billings market president
- 1:45 p.m. – Devin Scott, digital wealth services manager
The First Interstate BancSystem Foundation will double-match all employee donations and volunteer time associated with the event.