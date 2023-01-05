 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Les Schwab Tires in Billings set to be the latest addition to Shiloh Road businesses
First Les Schwab Tires in Billings set to be the latest addition to Shiloh Road businesses

The expansion of Billings’ West End continues with its first Les Schwab Tires currently under construction along Shiloh Road.

The 11,940 square-foot-facility will sit in front of the SCHEELS sporting goods store and across from the Shiloh Conservation area on the opposite corner of Shiloh and Hesper Road.

In addition to tires, the company also sells additional auto parts and services, including brakes and shocks.

Construction began in October last year with a tentative date of completion sometime this summer.  

A second Chipotle Mexican Grill is also currently under construction just north of new Les Schwab.

The Bend, Oregon-based retail chain opened its first Montana tire shop in 1982 and has since expanded to 16 locations across Montana. They are all exclusively in the western half of the state, however, with a store in Bozeman being the easternmost store to date.

The development of the tire shop is the latest in a flurry of new businesses going up in recent years along Shiloh Road. Sitting North of King Ave., the blend of commercial and residential space known as Shiloh Commons, the outdoor retailer REI, a new Opportunity Bank branch and a new dentistry and Town Pump have all opened within the past five years.

This year, St. Vincent Healthcare plans on opening its new campus along the road to serve west end residents and the for-profit medical school Rocky Vista University has begun recruiting and accepting students for its inaugural class in 2025.

Just down the road, Billings Christian Schools opened its new high school campus in time for the fall semester and constructions is currently ongoing for a new Costco Wholesale location after it was announced it would move to the corner of Zoo Drive and Shiloh that is currently under construction. Beyond that at 3970 Pierce Parkway near ZooMontana, Meadowlark Brewing opened the doors to its 23,000-square-foot facility last spring.

Further out west of town, a new Albertsons is also currently under construction at 54th and Grand Ave., marking the first grocery store for the rapidly growing area. 

