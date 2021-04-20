First MetraPark master plan community meeting is today at Shepherd High School

MetraPark officials are holding their first of four April community engagement meetings at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shepherd High School to gather feedback on what county residents want to see included in the the MetraPark master plan.

Shepherd High School is at 7842 Shepherd Rd. in Shepherd.

MetraPark currently is in the midst of a redesign, with a new draft master plan being created to reimagine what the county's event and entertainment venue could be. A significant part of that process involves seeking various forms of feedback from the community on the various drafts of the plan.

Last summer, the county unveiled its draft master plan for a newly redeveloped and updated MetraPark. It outlined three concepts that envision amenities like a new amphitheater, improved parking with quicker entrances and exits, and a walking pedestrian mall that would make attractions more accessible from its north to south ends.

