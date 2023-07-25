Emmanual Tallcree, age 22, is followed by his mother Rena, from Fort Vermillion, Alberta, as he walks on Highway 3 near Billings on Tuesday evening. They have been walking for four years to promote tribal sovereignty for the northern Alberta reserve and it is the first time in the U.S. for both of them. They are hoping to finish at Bear Butte in South Dakota.
Photo: First Nation sovereignty walk from northern Alberta
