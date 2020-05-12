First REI stores to reopen will be in Montana; new Billings store to open by summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first three REI stores in the nation to reopen to customers will be in Montana, as stores across the nation begin staggered opening in accordance with state regulations.

More than half of the 162 locations will now offer curbside pickup, and some will open to limited customers as part of the phased reopening, according to a press release from the company.

The Washington-based outdoor retailer closed all its locations in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three locations in Montana will open their doors to customers. REI has stores in Missoula, Bozeman and Kalispell. Montana began a phased reopening of its economy, including retailers, at the end of April.

A Billings location finished construction this year and was preparing for a spring opening. The opening was postponed by the pandemic, and employees who were hired had their offers “rescinded.”

The store will likely be open by the end of July, according to an REI spokesperson.

The other REI stores are expected to open by May 15, the press release states.