First responders from Western Sugar silo rescue honored by governor

Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz, who led the rescue, said a total of 30 emergency workers helped in the rescue. The difficulty with access made him call in a hazmat team for ventilation support. About a dozen off-duty firefighters also joined in. It was all hands on deck, Bentz said.

“This was a low frequency, high risk situation, which could go south fast,” Bentz said. “We needed to assign our people to what they were good at: shoveling, cutting. I think we did a good job on that.”

The crew then brought in a trailer with wood and assembled a box to place around him.

Rescuers multitasked while digging out the man, taking measurements for builders outside to construct the box. After two hours the man was freed using a multiple rope system and rushed to the hospital.

“We never know what to expect when we load up, that is why we don’t prefabricate our rescue supplies,” said Sean Biggins, the Billings fire chief training officer. “There is nothing about technical rescue that is fast. We have to be perfect in our response.”

Biggins said members of technical rescue team take on several hundred more hours of training for building, water and silo extractions than average fire crews. Some training sessions take place at Western Sugar Co-Op.