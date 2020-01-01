After about 24 hours in labor Lindsey Crowder welcomed her first child — who also happened to be the first baby born in Billings in the New Year.
Maxwell Crowder was born at 1:36 a.m. on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon Maxwell was happily snoozing away in a stocking decorated for the New Year, while his parents, Lindsey and Kale Crowder, operated on just a few hours of sleep.
Labor started around midnight the day before and "felt like a long time," Lindsey Crowder said. The couple jumped in the car and drove from Shepherd to St. Vincent Healthcare. Dad had nothing but good things to say about mom.
"She's a lot tougher than I am," he laughed. "I won't whine about a 'man cold' anymore."
The first-time parents were settling into their new role and were excited to bring Maxwell home. Kale said he was still slightly in shock, and was speechless when Maxwell arrived. Lindsey was amazed by her son.
"I cannot believe that came out of my body," she said.
Exactly one hour and 3 minutes after Maxwell's birth Billings ushered in it's second 2020 baby, another boy, Liam Cruz McCoy. Liam was Billings Clinic's first baby of the year born at 2:39 a.m.
Parents, Daisy Morris and Aaron McCoy, were able to celebrate New Year's Eve before Morris went into labor.
"If you count just watching it on TV," Morris said. "We turned off the TV. I said it was time for bed, I laid down and felt contractions. As they were getting closer and stronger I woke (McCoy) up and said 'it's time to go.'"
It was a quick drive to the Billings Clinic for the Lockwood residents, and just two and a half hours after midnight Liam was born.
Morris said she felt relief at her son's birth, and friends and family were in and out of the hospital Wednesday to visit the newborn.
Liam is the youngest of six siblings, but the biggest of Morris' children at birth, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.
Both sets of parents were mostly bemused that their children were Billings' first babies of the year. Neither were quite expecting a New Year's birth.
Some of Kale Crowder's family members were rooting for the holiday birthday, Kale said.
"We knew it was a possibility. Our due date was the 30th and that came and went," Lindsey said.
In the end, Maxwell chose his birthday, Kale said.
"There was a distinct possibility of him being Christmas or New Year, he chose which one," he said.