Five Mile Road to close for roundabout paving for Billings bypass

While the new roundabout at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Mary Street is being paved, Five Mile Road will be closed to through traffic from Dover Road to Bitterroot Drive through the week of Nov. 6, 2021, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

There will be local access only on Mary Street for residents and park users during this time. A detour will direct traffic to Dover Road and/or Bitterroot Drive until the completion of the paving of the new roundabout.

The roundabout and the rest of the Yellowstone River Bridge segment of the overall Billings Bypass is progressing on schedule.

For more information on the Billings Bypass project, to view the construction camera, and learn about the specific project segments, please visit: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billingsbypass/.

Comments, questions or concerns can be directed to billingsbypass@dowl.com or by calling the Billings Bypass public involvement team at (406) 294-9668.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0