Billings West High School has five students who have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists this year.

They are Ian Barriger, Melanie Irwin, Abel Paulsen, Ryan Pilcher, Hayden Trost.

National Merit is based on scores on last year’s Preliminary SAT (PSAT/NMQT) college entrance exam. The teens are among the 16,000 semifinalists announced in September. In February, the 15,000 finalists were announced and are then considered the top 1% of the 1.5 million juniors who took the test nationwide last year. The finalists will compete for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth over $30 million offered this spring.

Roughly 7,250 National Merit Scholarships of three types will be offered in 2023:

• 2,500 single-payment National Merit Scholarships of $2,500 for which all finalists will be considered;

• about 950 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for which finalists who meet a company or business grantor’s specified criteria will be considered;

• some 3,800 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for which only finalists who will attend their respective sponsor institutions are considered.

All Merit Scholar designees are chosen based on their abilities, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies — without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, religious preference, or family financial circumstances.

Although all students who become finalists are outstanding, not all finalists receive a Merit Scholarship award. Of the 15,000 finalists in the 2023 program, about half will win an award, and no student will receive more than one scholarship offer from NMSC.