Flights grounded around Billings after authorities restrict airspace

Commercial flights and general aviation traffic has been grounded at the Billings Logan International Airport after federal officials put a "ground stop" in effect Wednesday afternoon, restricting local airspace. 

The ground stop covers a 50-mile radius that includes the Billings airport and was announced through the Automatic Terminal Information Service, a broadcast system used to communicate vital information to pilots, airports and air traffic controllers. 

Currently, no flights are incoming or departing from the Billings airport, said new airport director Jeff Roach. It's unknown how long the ground stop will stay in effect. 

This story will be updated.

