The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting have begun their work on the Underpass Avenue-Billings project.

The project will update and improve the intersections at Underpass Avenue/State Avenue and 6th Street West/Central Avenue, a main traffic corridor in the south Billings area.

Crews will improve traffic operations and update safety features, including the installation of an adequate drainage system to keep the underpass from flooding.

The project's goal is to reconstruct the intersections to improve capacity and operations, and to provide additional pedestrian and bicycle accommodations while considering the urban nature of the area.

Traffic closures and travel advisories will change as construction progresses, so MDT is telling travelers through this area to be aware of project signage, alternate routes, and construction updates.

Current travel advisories include:

• Underpass Avenue south of State Avenue intersection and the 6th Street underpass between stop lights are reduced to single-lane travel in each direction.

• Eastbound and westbound between State Avenue and Laurel Road will be closed while the team builds stormwater facilities under the roadway. This closure is anticipated to last approximately one week.

• The signals have been removed in the southern intersection. Temporary signals are in use for the next couple of months while the new intersection is built.

• A temporary pedestrian path has been built to offer walking access to the underpass during construction. A pedestrian crossing on Underpass Avenue is near the Reno Club.

Please travel safely through the work zone and pay attention to signs indicating bumps or reduced speeds.

More information about the project can be found at the project website: mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/underpass-avenue. Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to underpassave@dowl.com or by calling Lisa Olmsted at 406-869-6382. Sign up for weekly construction updates by texting UPASS to 833-648-0322.