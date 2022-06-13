Flooding forces evacuations in Red Lodge, numerous bridges washed out

Torrential rainstorms and flooding in the Red Lodge area has washed out numerous bridges and forced the closure of Highway 308 into Red Lodge, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

“The water is extremely dangerous,” and there are several closures in the city of Red Lodge, the sheriff said in a Monday morning Facebook post.

In Red Lodge, resident John Clayton was awakened at about 5 a.m. Monday by a bang on his door. A neighbor was asking that a parked car be moved so they could get away from the flooding Rock Creek.

Clayton lives at 13th Street West and Haggin Avenue near the creek.

“Thirteenth Street has become a new channel for Rock Creek,” Clayton said. “All the basements on my street have been flooded.”

The city’s water main has been contaminated and shut off. The city’s public works department is looking for alternative sources of clean water.

An evacuation order has been issued for South Kainu Avenue, Island at Rock Creek and first responders have been going house to house to notify residents, county officials said. Evacuations have also been ordered for the area east of Broadway and West of Rock Creek from 19th Street to 16th Street. Park Avenue residents have been asked to exit to the south to Highway 308.

A shelter has been set up in the Gruell Building at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. A hotline has been set up at 406-426-2425.

Rock Creek at Red Lodge has breeched the bank at the 19th Street bridge and the bridge is not safe to pass.

Many of the rivers in southeastern Montana are flowing above normal.

The Stillwater River on Monday was flowing at 18,400 cubic feet per second and normally flows at this time of year at 3,270 cfs. The Yellowstone River at Billings was flowing at 53,000 cfs and is normally at 24,000. The Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone was at 11,100 cfs and normally at 3,580.

The highest Yellowstone streamflow at Billings was 76,000 cfs in 1997, according to United States Geological Survey.

In Red Lodge, Rock Creek peaked at about 2,000 cfs Monday morning. The previous record high flow on the creek was 1,320 cfs in 1935. Normally, the creek is at about 500 cfs this time of year.

It is suspected that a washed out bridge may have blocked part of the creek early Monday morning diverting floodwater into Red Lodge.

On Sunday, a broken irrigation ditch flooded Old Highway 10 between Park City and Columbus. The road flooded Sunday morning and remained closed as of that evening, according to the Montana Department of Transportation road conditions website.

There was no estimate of when the road would be passable. The Stillwater River near Columbus was rapidly approaching flood stage with a flow greater than 10,000 cfs as of Sunday, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

Also, the Beartooth Pass has been closed until further notice, the Carbon County Sheriff said. Highway 78 is closed between mile markers 19 and 21 due to damage to the bridge at Roscoe.

Last July, it was a wildfire that forced some evacuations around Red Lodge. The Robertson Draw Fire burned more than 30,000 acres, scorching Mt. Maurice, the sentinel peak rising behind downtown Red Lodge.

On Monday, there was also major flooding in the Paradise Valley area. Corwin Springs is above flood level with the river at its highest stage since 1918 and still rising, the U.S. National Weather Service said Monday morning.

At 6:30 a.m., the Weather Service warned anyone along the river in the Paradise Valley move to high ground now, especially those who may be camping along the river.

In Stillwater County, extensive flooding was reported around the Absarokee, Nye and Fishtail areas along the Stillwater River Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from the county Department of Emergency Services.

“We have deployed fire-rescue, law enforcement and the roads and bridges department,” DES officials said. “There have been many voluntary evacuations from the area, as well as rescues from homes.”

A bridge has washed out in the vicinity of Chicken Creek on West Rosebud Road, officials said.

Multiple roads are flooded and impassable. Assessments of roads, bridges and homes have begun and will continue throughout the day. The county will be blocking roads as needed. Please avoid the area and don’t drive through water, officials said in a statement. Sandbags are available for pickup at the Stillwater County shop, 865 Highway 10 West.

