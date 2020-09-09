Florida man pleads guilty to bringing 78-pounds of meth into Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Florida man accused of trafficking 78 pounds of meth into Montana, the largest amount of meth seen in a single traffic stop in the state, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Nicholas James Imhoff, 30, of Cape Coral, Florida, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine and at least 5 years of supervised release. Imhoff had previously pleaded not guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Billings.

Imhoff was detained pending further proceedings. Sentencing will be set by U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Imhoff on Feb. 11 near Columbus on Interstate 90, according to court documents.

The trooper pulled Imhoff over for driving six miles above the speed limit and was driving alone in a rental car with Illinois license plates. The minivan had been rented five days earlier in Las Vegas.